As Reykjanes Peninsula prepares for the worst - we find out if Iceland the most volcanic country on earth

Is Iceland the volcanic capital of Europe, as the Reykjanes Peninsula continues to be rocked by volcanic activity? (Credit: Canva)

Volcanic activity continues to rock the area of Fagradalsfjall volcano, with many across the Reykjanes Peninsula preparing for the worst as volcanologists predict an eruption is near imminent. It marks two years since the last major eruption to take place in Iceland, after Geldingadalir, also in the Reykjanes Peninsula, began in March 2021 and continued for several months.

By no means though did it have quite the effect on the world as the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull back in 2010, with its ash clouds causing significant travel disruption across Europe. This was due to metallic elements found within volcanic ash potentially causing damage to the jet engines of aircraft and the size of the eruption lingered across most of mainland Europe afterwards.

But as the cracks continue to emerge around the peninsula, and with a history of volcanic activity in the country, just how many volcanoes are there in Iceland and is it the volcanic capital of Europe? Maybe even the world for that matter?

How many volcanoes are there in Iceland?

List of volcanoes in Iceland:

Flowing lava during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland on July 10, 2023. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Askja | Bardarbunga | Blafell | Blafjall | Brennisteinsfjöll | Burfell | Eldey | Eríksjokull | Esjufjöll | Eyafjallajökull | Fjallgardar Ridge | Fremrinámar | Gaesafjoll | Geysir | Grensdalur | Grímsnes | Grímsvötn | Heiðarsporðar | Hekla | Helgrindur | Hengill | Herdubreid | Hlodufell | Hofsjökull volcano | Hreppar | Hrómundartindur | Hrutfell | Hveravellir | Katla | Kerlingarfjöll | Kistufell | Kolbeinsey Ridge | Krafla | Krísuvík | Kverkfjöll | Lambafjoll | Langjökull | Ljósufjöll | Loki-Fögrufjöll volcano | Lyngdalsheidi | Lysuhóll | Ok | Öraefajökull | Prestahnukur | Reykjanes | Sellandafjall | Snaefellsjökull | Strutur | Theistareykjarbunga | Thordarhyrna | Thorisjokull | Tindfjallajökull | Tjörnes Fracture Zone | Torfajökull | Tungnaarfjoll | Tungnafellsjökull | Valdalda | Vatnafjöll | Vestmannaeyjar

What European country has the most volcanoes?

List of volcanoes in Italy:

Acquasparta | Alicudi | Amiata | Campi Flegrei (Phlegrean Fields) | Campi Flegrei Mar Sicilia | Colli Albani | Cupaello | Etna | Filicudi | Gaeta Bay Volcanic Field | Iblei | Ischia | Linosa | Logudoro | Marsili Seamount | Monte Vulture | Monti Ernici | Oricola-Carsoli | Palinuro | Panarea | Pantelleria | Polino | Pontine Islands | Radicofani | Roccamonfina | Sabatini Complex | Salina | San Venanzo | Torre Alfina | Ustica | Ventotene | Vesuvius | Vico-Cimino Complex | Vulsini | Lipari | Stromboli | Vulcano

What country in the world has the most volcanoes?

With 147 volcanoes, Indonesia is officially the volcano capital of the world. According to Volcano Discovery: “Most volcanoes in Indonesia belong to the Sunda Volcanic Arc, stretching over 3,000 kilometres from NW Sumatra to the Banda Sea. This volcanic arc results from the subduction of Indian Ocean crust beneath the Asian Plate and includes 76% of the region's volcanoes.”

Are there any volcanoes in England?

No, there are no active volcanoes in England. The United Kingdom, including England, is not located near any tectonic plate boundaries where volcanic activity typically occurs. England is situated on the Eurasian Plate, which is a relatively stable continental plate. The nearest tectonic plate boundaries with significant volcanic activity are located in other parts of the world, such as the boundaries around the Pacific Plate (known as the Ring of Fire), the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and various subduction zones.