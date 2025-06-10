NASA observes rare colossal cosmic event as galaxy clusters prepare for second collision
According to new findings from NASA and other space agencies, stronomers have captured rare and stunning observations of the two clusters - known collectively as PSZ2 G181 - located approximately 2.8 billion light-years from Earth.
These colossal structures, each containing hundreds to thousands of galaxies, vast clouds of superheated gas, and dark matter, represent some of the largest formations in the universe.
The initial collision between the clusters created enormous structures described by scientists as likely being “shock fronts,” comparable to the sonic booms generated by supersonic jets. Since that first impact, the clusters have been travelling apart and are now separated by around 11 million light-years, the largest distance between such features ever recorded by astronomers.
NASA says the clusters are heading back towards each other. "Now, data from NASA’s Chandra and ESA’s XMM-Newton is providing evidence that PSZ2 G181 is poised for another collision. Having a first pass at ramming each other, the two clusters have slowed down and begun heading back toward a second crash," the agency explained.
The findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal as part of a trio of papers. The lead study was conducted by Andra Stroe of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, alongside a team of collaborators.
