Skygazers in the UK are in for a treat this weekend as a partial solar eclipse will be visible on the morning of Saturday, (March 29), offering a rare chance to safely observe the Moon partially cover the Sun.

The event begins at 10am, when the Moon first makes contact with the Sun’s disc. The maximum eclipse - when the Moon covers the largest portion of the Sun - will occur at 11.05am, according to BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Timings will vary slightly depending on your location within the UK.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun and plunges observers into darkness, a partial solar eclipse means that only part of the Sun’s disc is obscured. As BBC Sky at Night Magazine explains: “It looks as though the Moon’s silhouette is taking a bite out of the solar disk.”

Although it won’t turn day into night, the spectacle is still striking, especially when viewed safely.

A partial solar eclipse is set to be visible in the UK on Saturday, March 29 | Getty Images

Where in the UK will it be best seen?

Visibility will vary across the country:

Northwest Scotland will have the best view, with 47.8% of the Sun covered.

Southeast England will see the least coverage, at 28.1%.

Regardless of where you are, the eclipse will occur at an altitude above 34°, meaning it should be well-placed in the sky for observation across the UK.

How to view the eclipse safely

It is crucial to use proper solar safety equipment when viewing a partial solar eclipse. As BBC Sky at Night Magazine advises: “Eclipse glasses (or solar filters or solar telescopes for that matter) must be worn for the duration, as not doing so could damage your eyesight.”

If you're planning to observe the eclipse through a telescope, a full-aperture certified solar safety filter is essential. Never look directly at the Sun through a telescope, binoculars, or camera without proper solar filtration.

An easy and safe method for casual viewing is solar projection:

Use a piece of white card as a screen.

Create a 1–2mm pinhole in another piece of card.

Let sunlight pass through the pinhole to project a small image of the Sun onto the screen card.

“The projected image is a small but perfectly formed representation of the eclipse,” the magazine explains.

For those with a hydrogen-alpha solar viewing kit (not to be confused with deep-sky filters), the eclipse offers even more visual detail: “There are many more light and dark features visible within the Sun’s chromosphere to use as a gauge for how the Moon is progressing,” the magazine said. “Seeing the sharp profile of the Moon’s edge cutting across any visible prominences is a stirring sight.”

You can watch the solar eclipse online via Royal Observatory Greenwich.