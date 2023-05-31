A panel of scientists are holding their first ever public meeting on their study into UFOs, ahead of their highly-anticipated full report

A team of NASA experts studying unclassified UFO sightings will hold their first public meeting, ahead of a report into their findings.

The sixteen-member panel was created in June 2022 to investigate "unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs), the name given by NASA to what are commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects - or UFOs. The purpose of Wednesday’s (31 May) meeting, which can be watched live on the NASA YouTube channel, is to “hold final deliberations” before their highly-anticipated full report is released later this summer.

The NASA panel is separate from the Pentagon’s investigation into similar occurrences. It comes after the US Director of National Intelligence released a report in June 2021 stating that there was no explanation for at least a dozen incidents reported since 2004, with the potential their origins were extraterrestrial not ruled out.

At the beginning of the public NASA panel meeting, Dan Evans from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said that the experts assembled as UAPs “raise concerns about the safety of our skies”. He added: "We have to determine if they pose any risks to air safety, to ensure our skies remain safe."

Mr Evans also noted the heightened public interest in the matter, but warned that the group’s purpose was to distinguish “fact from fiction”.

David Spergel, chair of UAPs panel, said that there was still a need to remove the stigma of reporting sightings. He said: “One of our goals is to remove the stigma because there is a need for high quality data to address important questions about UAPs.”

