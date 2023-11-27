The gene is thought to only exists in 4% of people

Scientists have discovered another way of tackling obesity after finding a rare gene variant that helps regulate body weight. The ZFHX3 gene mutation – thought to exist in just 4% of people – has been found to control parts of the brain responsible for appetite, scientists have said.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and MRC Harwell have uncovered in mice the mechanism allowing the mutated gene to play a key role in regulating appetite, weight and the insulin hormone – which helps keep blood sugar under control and prevents diabetes complications.

They found a region of the brain known as the hypothalamus – which controls appetite, food intake, hunger and thirst – by switching on and off the function of other genes there and by understanding this pathway, which has been reported in the journal FASEB (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, new targeted weight loss therapies could be created.

For the study, the researchers monitored the food intake of mice with the mutated ZFHX3 gene alongside those who did not have the gene variation and found those with the mutation had a lower food intake, a shorter body length, and lower levels of insulin and another hormone known as leptin, which helps to regulate body weight.

The mice also ate about 12% less, and at age one, and weighed about 20% less than those without the mutation.

The researchers said the lower insulin levels suggest that the mice with less body fat have healthier blood sugar regulation and, therefore, are less likely to be at risk from conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Dr Rebecca Dumbell, a researcher in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “For the first time, we have demonstrated a role for this gene to alter growth and energy balance with a protein-altering mutation similar to a variant found at low frequency in the human population.

“There is a big genetic component related to our appetite and growth but it’s not fully understood. Understanding what is happening in those who have the mutation paves the way to exploring potential new weight loss intervention targets for all people.”

Dr Dumbell believes the ZFHX3 mutation may “explain a way in which some people have a smaller appetite, and so tend not to gain as much weight as others”. Everyone has the ZFHX3 gene but the specific mutation is thought to exist in just 4% of people.

She added: “It is likely one of many different mutations that make people different in their natural ability to stick to a diet in the first place.”

Dr Dumbell, who received £100,000 funding from the Academy of Medical Sciences as part of a two-year project to further explore the role of the gene, said: “Our future work will look at how the ZFHX3 gene acts in key parts of the brain, this will help narrow down exactly how it works to change how much the mice eat, or how fast their metabolism is.