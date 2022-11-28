The Patagotitan is believed to have been even bigger than the Argentinosaurus

A replica of what is thought to be the largest dinosaur to have walked the earth is coming to London’s Natural History Museum in 2023.

The Patagotitan, which is four times heavier than Dippy the Diplodocus, will be on display in the enormous 9-metre-high Waterhouse gallery

The huge dinosaur skeleton, thought to be over 100-million-years-old, was discovered in Argentina and is on loan from Argentina‘s Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio.

Two replicas are already on display in America, but this will be the first time a Patagotitan skeleton will be exhibited in Europe.

So what is the Patagotitan and do you need tickets to see it? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will it be on show?

The Patagotitan will be on show at London’s Natural History Museum, the exhibit, “Titanosaur: Life as the biggest dinosaur” will open on 31 March 2023 and will run until 7 January 2024.

A touring exhibition from the Natural History Museum (Photo: PA)

Speaking to the BBC, exhibition developer Sinéad Marron remarked on the importance of the exhibit explaining: “The number of bones uncovered represents a treasure trove of material.” Adding: “It means we now know a lot more about this species than we do about many other dinosaurs.

“As part of the exhibition we are displaying a fossilised dinosaur egg that is about 15 cm in diameter, smaller than a football. From that, the animal grew to a length of 37 metres.”

Is Patagotitan the largest dinosaur ever?

The Patagotitan is believed to be one of the largest dinosaurs to have ever roamed the earth. Called Patagotitan mayorum, it is four times heavier than Dippy the diplodocus, who used to feature in the Natural History Museum’s main gallery.

Speaking about the huge size of the dinosaur, museum expert Prof. Paul Barrett said: “Patagotitan mayorum is an incredible specimen that tells us more about giant titanosaurs than ever before. Comparable in weight to more than nine African elephants, this star specimen will inspire visitors to care for some of the planet’s largest and most vulnerable creatures, which face similar challenges for survival, and show that within Earth’s ecosystems, size really does matter.”

The gigantic remains were discovered in Patagonia, Argentina after a ranch owner uncovered a thigh bone on his land.

How big is it?

The Patagotitan skeleton weighs four times heavier than Dippy the diplodocus, which used to feature in the Natural History Museum’s main gallery and stretches a whopping 37 metres long and 5 metres high. It just about fits into the enormous 9-metre-high Waterhouse gallery, with exhibition developer Marron revealing: “We should be able to get it in but there won’t be much wriggle room.”

How can I get tickets?