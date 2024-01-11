The facial expressions of others eating raw broccoli can influence whether or not we like the vegetable

The facial expressions of others eating broccoli can influence whether or not we like the vegetable (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Watching someone else dislike vegetables might make onlookers dislike them too, a study suggests after research shows that observing the facial expressions of others eating raw broccoli can influence whether or not we like the vegetable.

Through social modelling, people learn which behaviour pays off, and may draw conclusions about how to act or eat, as well as determining guides on what and how much to eat. Experts say social modelling is one of the most powerful social influences on eating behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new study of more than 200 women aged 18-30, researchers examined whether seeing what faces others make while eating raw broccoli influenced young women’s liking and desire to eat the raw green themselves.

The participants watched a video containing clips of different unfamiliar adults consuming raw broccoli, and while eating, the models displayed positive (smiling), neutral, or negative (disgust-like) facial expressions. The researchers found that exposure to models eating broccoli with negative facial expressions resulted in a greater reduction in liking ratings, but there was no change in desire to eat the food.

This differs from previous research, which says behaviour is more likely to be imitated if positive consequences are observed, while the reverse is true if negative outcomes are witnessed but, in the new study this correlation was only partially observed.

Lead author Dr Katie Edwards, a researcher at the Aston University School of Psychology, said: “We show that watching others eating a raw vegetable with a negative facial expression reduces adult women’s liking of that vegetable, but not their desire to eat it. This highlights the power of observing food dislike on adults’ eating behaviour. Watching others eating a raw vegetable with a positive facial expression did not increase adults’ vegetable liking or eating desire."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One possible reason for the findings may be that avoiding any food that appears disgusting can protect us from eating something that tastes bad or is harmful or that smiling while eating is perceived as an untypical display of liking a certain food.

Dr Edwards said: “This might imply that watching someone eating a raw vegetable with positive facial expressions does not seem an effective strategy for increasing adults’ vegetable consumption.”

Although the study looked at adults, the researchers suggest the findings might also apply to children.

Dr Edwards said: “For example, if a child sees their parent showing disgust whilst eating vegetables, this could have negative consequences on children’s vegetable acceptance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement