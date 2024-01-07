With the cost of living still grappling the UK, here are some low-budget superfood to incorporate into your diet

A New Year means for many a change in diet or a new healthier lifestyle. People across the UK are struggling with the cost of living crisis which means finding healthier alternatives to eat may be proving more difficult than anticipated.

But what are the best vitamin and fibre-packed foods you can buy this January without breaking the bank? Here's what you need to know.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are chocked full of vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, fibre, and zinc and can help with fibre and protein intake. These root vegetables promote a healthy gut and brain.

Spinach

Spinach is a superfood and is rich in iron, vitamins C and E, potassium, and magnesium. This means it can help support immune function, aid with digestive health, and may even have anticancer properties.

However, people should be aware that eating spinach every day in excessive amounts (more than a bowl) can lead to adverse health effects. Most commonly these include gas, bloating and cramps due to its high fibre content.

Oranges

Oranges are one of the best fruits as they contain vitamin C, which helps make your body make collagen - a well-loved anti-ageing protein- as well as boost your immune system to help defend against germs. This fruit also makes it easier to absorb iron to fight anaemia.

Lentils

Lentils help aid digestion as a single serving meets 32% of the fibre you need each day. Studies have also found that regularly eating lentils reduces your risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cancer and heart disease.

Tinned chopped tomatoes

Canned food is not always bad, as tinned chopped tomatoes can be high in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals like potassium and folate - which contribute to a healthy immune system, support eye health, and help maintain overall well-being. Surprisingly, they also have antioxidants (such as vitamin C, beta-carotene, and flavonoids) which can support overall health and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including certain cancers and cardiovascular conditions.

Eggs

Eggs are a great vitamin-rich food containing vitamins B, D, E, and B6 as well as calcium and zinc. Eggs are also a great way to get protein if you are trying to reduce the amount of meat you're eating.

Oats