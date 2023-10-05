Prada will help create the outer layer of the suits

Prada will help design the spacesuits for the next astronauts to walk on the moon.

The Italian luxury fashion house announced on 4 October they will collaborate with Axiom, a private American space company, to develop the suits for use on the Artemis missions.

The first mission will be Artemis 3 in 2025.

Axiom Space says Prada will help it develop the spacesuits to be worn by NASA astronauts on Artemis missions. Credit: Axiom Space

Prada has extensive experience in working with soft goods, and the latest fashion industry as well as other technologies that would help with the suits.

Michael Suffredini, chief executive of Axiom Space said: "While it doesn’t seem obvious what the technological reasons are for collaborating with a company like Prada, they’re more than just a fashion company. They actually do quite a bit of technologically advanced things.”

Prada will help with the outer layer of the spacesuit, which has to protect the suit's inner layers from the hostile environment of space, without hindering its mobility.

“When it comes to the design side of that piece of it makes a lot of sense because Prada has a lot of experience in the design, the look and feel,” Suffredini said. “More importantly, there’s these technological challenges to try to overcome as well.”

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group marketing director said: “The suit, I think, is a perfect representation of something where you need a holistic approach. We have a lot of know how in how to package fabrics together to create better mobility.”

Prada has expertise in composites, which Axion hopes to take advantage to build parts of the suits for lighter mass.

In a joint statement, Suffredini and Bertelli said they understood each other quickly.

“Our first meeting was very interesting because we were really talking about ideas about how to work together. We didn’t really know exactly what those would be,” Suffredini said. “We wanted to work with very forward-leaning companies in other industries, not just in space.”

“We really understood each other very quickly, and I think what we’re doing is going to be a win-win for both of us,” Bertelli said. “I’m sure in the future we will have bigger projects to work together on.”

Suffredini said that the partnership with Prada could expand to other projects, such as Axiom’s commercial space station plans. “I think there’ll be a lot there’s a lot of areas where you could see Prada helping out.”

For now, though, the focus in on the spacesuit. “The most important thing I tell my team every day is that we’re going to make this schedule. We’re going to build a suit, it’s going to be a fantastic suit, but we’re going to build it on time,” Suffredini said.

The suit is being developed for Nasa under a $228.5 million task order awarded in September 2022 as part of the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services program. In this program, Nasa will procure spacesuits for both Artemis missions and the International Space Station as services. Suffredini said Axiom Space informed NASA of its plans to work with Prada and that the agency is supportive.

