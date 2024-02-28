Telling news your way
Search underway for missing man in Brighton as Coastguard and police attend seafront

Police and coastguard officers are searching for a missing man in Brighton
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
38 minutes ago
A search has been launched for a missing man in Brighton

Emergency services are on Brighton seafront amid a search for a missing man (February 28).

Sussex Police received a report from a member of the public concerned for the welfare of a man in Marine Parade, Brighton, in the early hours of this morning. Officers attended the area but could not find him, according to the police force.

“A search is underway involving the Coastguard,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said. “The man is described as in his 20s, white, tall, wearing beige chino trousers, black boat shoes and an orange puffer jacket. Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 148 of 28/02.”

Earlier this morning, the coastguard confirmed it was assisting police with the incident on the seafront. A coastguard spokesperson said: "Alerted just before 6.30am today, Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams and Brighton RNLI lifeboat were sent.”

Video footage shows multiple police vehicles in attendance and a helicopter being used on the scene.

