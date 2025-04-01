Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abbey Robertson, 21, leaves behind her baby boy after losing her three-year cancer fight.

Young mum Abbey Robertson has left behind her baby boy after a three-year battle with leukaemia. Rachel, the best friend of Abbey’s sister Chanelle, set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of Chanelle to help support the family

Abbey’s sister Chanelle and brother Jordan wrote: “With the heaviest of hearts, we share the devastating news that our beloved little sister, Abbey, has lost her brave three-year battle with leukaemia aged only 21. She leaves behind her beautiful baby boy who she had endless love for and would move mountains for.

“She fought with incredible strength, courage, always finding a way to smile even in the darkest moments. Abbey was the light of our life, full of love, laughter, and kindness that touched everyone who knew her. Her cheeky wee smile will be missed everyday.”

The GoFund me page also reads: “As we face this unimaginable loss, our greatest wish is to give Abbey the beautiful send-off she deserves, a celebration of her life that reflects the joy and love she brought into the world and our family. We want to honour her memory in a way that is as special as she was and show her the love everyone had for her.

Young mum, 21, Abbey Robertson loses her cancer battle . Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“I never imagined having to plan my sister’s funeral at this age (25). Abbey deserved so much more time, and now, all I can do is try to give her the peaceful resting place she longed for. I don’t have the means to do this alone, and I’m reaching out in the hope that kind-hearted people can help make this possible.

On March 4, Abbey Robertson passed away at a local hospice at the age of 21 from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. According to the NHS, “Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) is a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It usually develops quickly and needs to be treated straight away.

“It's most common in children and young people, especially children aged 4 and under. How serious it is depends on the type of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia you have, your age and your general health.”

Abbey discovered the news that she had leukaemia when she went for a routine blood test when pregnant with her son. The Daily Record reported that “Medics confirmed that she had ALL, a rapidly progressive blood and bone marrow cancer usually found in children between the age of two and five.

“Abbey underwent gruelling chemotherapy treatment during her third trimester. Her treatment immediately continued straight after she gave birth via c-section, with Abbey given two procedures including a bone marrow transplant.”