Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people with ‘no visible injuries’ at a nightclub in a coastal city

At least 22 young people have died in a nightclub in South Africa in unknown circumstances on 26 June.

Police were called to the scene at Enyobeni Tavern, in the Scenery Park township where they found 22 bodies and several others who were reportedly injured.

Several emergency and mortuary vehicles were seen parked near Enyobeni Tavern on the morning of 26 June.

The tragedy occurred during South Africa’s Youth Month, a month which commemorates the massacre of school children during the Soweto Uprising of 1976, and focuses on ways to help young people in the country prosper.

How did the tragedy occur?

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the South African coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injury.

Initial reports had suggested that the nightclub had been overcrowded and there had been a stampede which may have caused the deaths.

Other reports suggested that the deaths may have been caused by a poisonous gas leak. At this point, no official cause of death is known.

Health department spokesman Siyanda Manana said: “At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries.”

Members of the East London community wait for news following the tragic event

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene at around 1am on Sunday.

He said: “The place was very chaotic, it was full of children and young boys. It was full right up to the gate with some children forcing themselves in with security guards finding it hard to control the situation.”

He added: “I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death.”

Who are the victims?

Those who died in the tragedy have not yet been named. There has been mixed reporting about the age of those who died, with some media reporting the victims were between 13 and 20 years old.

Local reports have als said that relatives have not been allowed to see the bodies and have been heard calling out the names of their dead loved ones at the scene.

What has the response to the tragedy been?

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, shared his sorrow for the tragedy over Twitter.

He wrote: “My deepest condolences go to the families of the 22 teenagers who lost their lives at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in the early hours of this morning.