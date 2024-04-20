Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named the three people who died in a car crash near the Staples Corner retail park in north-west London.

The victims have been identified as Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20. They died when their Mercedes CLK convertible crashed through a car park fence and down an embankment, hitting a footbridge, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 pm on Sunday. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the three men were pronounced dead. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital. The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police stated that the two other passengers were in stable condition and were not facing life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are attempting to identify possible witnesses who may have been present in the car park at the time of the crash.

Detective Sergeant Paul Jackson, leading the investigation, expressed sympathy for the victims' families: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Mohamad, Mohammed, and Sohail as they cope with the loss of their loved ones. We will support them as much as we can."

He also said, “The two other passengers are in stable condition and are being supported by officers. We hope they make a full recovery soon."

Jackson addressed the speculation on social media about the driving behaviour before the crash: “While we have multiple active lines of inquiry and are keeping an open mind, the evidence we have so far suggests that the vehicle was not racing or performing high-speed laps or stunts as has been reported."

“These were three young lives lost, and our investigation into the circumstances continues. Their families deserve answers, so we urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward."