The funeral of Zara Murphy, 13, inset, in Ireland Main picture: PA | PA

The father of a young footballer who died suddenly during a match has described how his family’s worlds “have been turned upside down”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Murphy, 13, died after becoming ill during a football match in the town last week. She had been playing for the Termonfeckin Celtic FC under-14 team in a match against Glen Magic last Thursday as part of the Louth School Girls League.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Zara, of Drogheda in County Louth, Ireland, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where she later died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her father Brian told her funeral service on Tuesday that she was one in a million, and had dreamed of becoming an even better footballer than Irish captain and Arsenal player Katie McCabe.

Zara Murphy Picture: St Oliver's Primary School/Facebook | St Oliver's Primary School/Facebook

Zara’s funeral procession was led by players from both Termonfeckin Celtic FC and Newtown Blues GFC walking on either side of the hearse. They paused at The Glen football pitch, where the flag was flown at half mast, and led a round of applause. An organiser described a “fantastic tribute to a fantastic little lady”.

The procession then made its way to Our Lady of Lourdes Church where mourners filled the pews and gathered outside. Her father Brian told the congregation said his family are “utterly heartbroken” and their “worlds have been turned upside down”.

“Zara loved life and lived every day to the fullest,” he said. “Everybody she seemed to meet loved her back, too. Zara was a strong-willed, sassy, funny and exuberant girl. She gave everything she took up 200% commitment. She loved sport, especially football, soccer and gymnastics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was determined she would make it at one of them, major ambition to be bigger and better than Katie McCabe. Zara loves her friendships, particularly, our closest ones. She was always talking to new friends. I used to find it hard to keep up, but over the last couple of days, those friendships are what has helped us through this difficult period.”

He said her drive rubbed off on her friends and team mates, and said the family hopes that some of them will “make it for Zara, playing country, or for Ireland, or just being your best self”.

“We know Zara will be looking over you,” he added. “You are one in a million. Shine bright sweetheart.”