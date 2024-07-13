Zara's care for others and gorgeous soul with stay with her former school forever, it said in a statement (Photo: St Oliver's Primary School/Facebook) | St Oliver's Primary School/Facebook

A talented teenage football star has been praised for her kindness and her skill as a sportswoman, after she fatally collapsed during a match.

On Thursday evening, a young player in a match between Termonfeckin Celtic FC and Glen Magic FC - played in Termonfeckin, County Louth - collapsed, the Irish Times report. She was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead.

In a statement released on Friday (12 July), the Louth School Girls League and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) named the teen as 13-year-old Zara Murphy. The league’s children’s officer, Brona Mackin, said: “Nobody can comprehend what the family are going through now and we are all heartbroken for them.

“Zara was a wonderfully committed footballer who loved the game,” she continued. “She had previously played for Glen Magic until her recent transfer to Termonfeckin Celtic, and thus many of her fellow players will be so touched by this devastating news.”

FAI president Paul Cooke added: “The news that came our way on Thursday evening was so shocking. To learn of the passing of a talented footballer at such a young age is particularly devastating.” He offered the association’s sympathies to her mother, father and brother, and both of her teams.

Support staff would be working with both football clubs and across the wider league to help those affected by Zara’s passing. All games in the Louth School Girls League had been called off this weekend, they added, “as a mark of respect to Zara, a dedicated sports star across many disciplines”.

A minute’s silence also took place during the Friday night men’s premier division match between Dundalk and Drogheda United at Oriel Park.

Young Zara’s school also posted a tribute on Facebook. A spokesperson from St Oliver’s Primary School wrote: “Deepest and heartfelt condolences from everyone at St Oliver’s NS on the passing of our dearest pupil Zara Murphy.

“Zara was a wonderful, bright, shining, kind, placid and beautiful child who lit up our hearts and lives in St Oliver’s NS,” they continued. “She delighted us all with her gentle, thoughtful nature and wonderful football skills. Her unassuming nature, her care for others and gorgeous soul with stay with us forever.”

The school said it was thinking of her “wonderful” family in the wake of the tragedy. “In her short time in this world she had a big and lasting impact... May beautiful Zara Rest In Peace.”