Actor David Morrissey has been banned from driving for six months and fined £5,700 after being found guilty of multiple speeding offences across London.

The Walking Dead and Sherwood star, 61, was sentenced in absentia at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, following a three-hour trial last week.

Morrissey was caught driving his black Mini Countryman at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A406 in Willesden at 5:41am on August 2 2024. He was also clocked at 55mph and 48mph in 40mph zones on the A40 near Greenford on August 4 and 5, at 5:23am and 2:35am, respectively.

Already carrying nine points on his licence, the actor received an additional nine points for the three offences—triggering an automatic driving ban.

Prosecutor Maya Arputham confirmed that the £5,700 fine includes £1,500 in court costs, stating: “Morrissey should pay the full costs for the trial last week.”

His legal representative, Conall Bailie, acknowledged the fine would be paid without issue but argued the court costs were “a significant amount” for a trial that lasted less than three hours.

District Judge Jack Walsh dismissed the defence’s objections, ruling: “The sum of £1,500 in court costs appears to me to be eminently reasonable. He is convicted of all three offences. He did not have a clean driving record. The case he put to court was entirely illegitimate.”

The judge added that Morrissey had the opportunity to appear and give evidence, but chose not to, and that his approach to the case warranted the full prosecution costs.