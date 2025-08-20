The husband of a woman who died after she was hit by a falling tree branch has described her as the “most beautiful woman in the world” as police appealed for witnesses.

Madia Kauser, 32, was walking with her family when she was hit by the branch as she reportedly pushed her young daughter to safety.

In a tribute issued by police, her husband Wasim Khan said: “My wife, a mother of two, a daughter, sister and a friend we lost to a tragic event that came on the way home from a family day out in the park.

Mother-of-two Madia Kauser, 32, who was killed by a falling tree branch on August 11 | Lancashire Constabulary/PA Wire

“She was the most beautiful woman in the world, she did everything for our two children, she did everything she could for anyone and would bring smiles whenever she entered the room. She was my comfort, my partner in life and the love of my life.

“We have so many great memories, went through pain together and started a family together. Honestly, I feel completely lost without her and I do not know how to put into words how much I miss her face, her character and her presence. My one and only.”

The tragic incident happened in Witton Park in Blackburn, Lancashire, on August 11.

The beech tree which killed mum-of-two Madia Kauser in Blackburn's Witton Country Park has since been felled by the Council | Submitted

A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive was launched following Mrs Kauser’s death.

Detective Inspector Iain Czapowski said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has cost a young woman her life and my thoughts are with her loved ones.

“We are working closely with our colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive and with the co-operation of the council to try and establish the full circumstances of what happened, and I would like to speak to anyone with information which could assist with that.

“I am especially keen to speak to anyone who actually saw what happened on that fateful night and I would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1553 of August 11.