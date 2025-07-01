A seven-year-old girl who died after a tree partially collapsed in a park in Southend has been named as her family pay tribute to their ‘bright, beautiful girl’.

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was visiting family on Saturday, (June 28) and had travelled with them to Chalkwell Park to enjoy the summer weather. Shortly before 3pm, part of a tree fell, trapping several children underneath. Members of the public rushed to help, and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Leonna was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries. A six-year-old girl remains in critical condition, while three other children suffered minor injuries.

In a moving statement issued via Essex Police, Leonna’s family described her as “the light in our lives and in the lives of everyone who had the joy of meeting her.”

“It is with broken hearts and unimaginable pain that we share the devastating loss of our beloved daughter Leonna – our beautiful, bright, and loving little girl, taken from us far too soon,” the statement read.

“She was an intelligent and curious soul, full of energy and creativity. A little girl who was always exploring, always asking questions, always dreaming. She had a heart full of love and a mind full of endless ideas.”

Leonna Ruka, seven, died after a tree partially collapsed in a park in Southend. | Essex Police

The family added: “From the moment she walked into a room, she would light it up. She had this rare gift of making everyone feel special and loved… She was perfect – too perfect for a world that can be so cruel and unfair.”

They also thanked the community for their support in the days following the tragedy: “We would like to take this moment to thank everyone who has supported us – our family, our friends, our community, and all those who stood with us in Southend and beyond.

“Your kindness, your prayers, and your presence have meant more than we could ever express. In our deepest sorrow, you reminded us that we are not alone.”

On Monday 30 June, representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services, along with local council dignitaries, gathered at Chalkwell Park to lay flowers and pay their respects. Support is being offered to all emergency workers involved in the incident.

Leonna’s family have asked for privacy as they begin what they described as the “slow and painful process of healing.” They concluded: “Leonna will live forever in our hearts – in every laugh, every sunbeam, every act of kindness we see in the world. We were so lucky to have had her, even if only for a short time.”