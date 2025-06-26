Two people died in France yesterday as a violent storm brought dangerous winds and flash floods.

A 12-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man died after being hit by fallen trees. Metro stations and some streets of Paris were under water as torrential rain and lightning swept the country, following another day of searing heat.

The child had been cooling off near a river in Tarn-et-Garonne, in southern France, when strong gusts, reaching up to 114km/h, caused a tree to fall, killing him at the scene. In the north-western department of Mayenne, the 59-year-old was riding a motorbike when he crashed into a tree brought down by the storm.

In Paris, the downpour flooded streets, stranded vehicles and forced pedestrians to flee for shelter as flash floods overwhelmed parts of the capital. Emergency services responded to dozens of incidents across the city, including more than 40 reports of fallen trees.

Météo-France said the thunderstorms were expected to ease overnight into Thursday, gradually shifting north and east. But forecasters warned that extreme heat would return over the weekend and into next week. Officials have urged the public to take precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding or falling debris.