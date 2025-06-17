Tropical Storm Erick has formed near southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami. The storm was about 450 miles south-east of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40mph, the centre said on Tuesday. It was forecast to approach the coast by late Wednesday.

Erick was moving west-northeast at nearly 12 miles an hour. A hurricane watch was posted for a stretch of the Pacific coast from Bahia De Huatulco in Oaxaca to Punta Maldonado.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions with winds exceeding 74mph are possible in the area within two days. A tropical storm watch was in effect further south from Salina Cruz to Bahia De Huatulco.

Tropical Storm Erick has formed near southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Mexico, however it does already warn about hurricanes. The previous warning states: “The hurricane season in Mexico normally runs from June to November and can affect the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Tropical storms and hurricanes cause floods, landslides and disruption to local services, including transport networks.

“After a hurricane there can still be continued flooding, high winds and rainfall. Monitor local and international weather updates from the US National Hurricane Center and follow the advice of local authorities and your tour operator, including evacuation orders.”