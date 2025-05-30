A Canadian man has been found dead and an American remains missing after the pair disappeared from a popular tourist beach in Mexico.

Authorities said Braydon Bretzer, a 31-year-old resident of Saskatoon, Canada, and Chris Ankele, 40, from the United States, were seen in waters considered unsafe for swimmers in Oaxaca, Mexico. At one point, Bretzer and Ankele were seen pulled away by a current and drifted out into the sea before vanishing off Zicatela Beach in Puerto Escondido, authorities said.

An Oaxaca Civil Protection unit and lifeguards initiated a search and rescue mission but were unable to locate them. On Monday afternoon Bretzer's body was spotted floating in the water as a search and rescue boat approached.

Bretzer is thought to have drowned, while Ankele's body has still not yet been recovered. The San Pedro Mixtepec mayor's office said in a statement: “Search efforts continue to determine the whereabouts of the second tourist, following the protocols established in the sea search plan.

“The municipal government reiterates its commitment to addressing this emergency and maintains ongoing coordination with state and federal authorities.” San Pedro Mixtepec warned locals and tourists to keep their distance from the sea and to adhere to the instructions of the city's lifeguards.

Zicatela Beach is widely considered one of the best beaches in Puerto Escondido. However, it is not ideal for swimming but is a favorite spot for surfers because of its massive waves.