Two dead bodies have been found in an apartment in a Canary Islands holiday hotspot.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered with signs of violence inside an apartment at a resort in Costa Adeje in the south of Tenerife. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at the Caledonia Park complex in San Eugenio Alto, a popular tourist destination next to the Aqualand water park.

The victims are believed to be a couple and foreign nationals, though their identities and nationalities have not yet been released. Officers from the National Police sealed off the area as forensic teams and detectives continue their investigation.

The case is being led by the Judicial Police Brigade of South Tenerife, in coordination with the Homicide Unit of the Provincial Police. Authorities confirmed that both bodies were found in one of the rooms of the apartment, and that early evidence points to a “violent incident”.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet commented on the potential motive. Sources close to the investigation told Diario de Avisos that a range of scenarios are being considered, including a possible settling of scores, though nothing has been officially confirmed.