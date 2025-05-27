Holidaymakers at a hotel in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, have been slammed as “embarrassing” as “sunbed wars” begin again.

A user posted on Facebook showing holidaymakers sitting on sunbeds to reserve them at 8:15am on Monday (26 May). People rushed to the comments calling the holidaymakers “pathetic” and “embarrassing”.

One user commented: “Sunbeds' war, episode MMXXV”. Another said: “Travel all that way just to sit around a pool sorry that’s sad!! Go explore the island swim in the sea! There’s so much to see!”.

A third added: “Very sad people. Your on holiday to chill out and you stress yourself out getting up early just to get a lounger. Should put a euro charge on them and see how many people were waiting then.”

It comes after two British tourists were captured in a heated debate over a sunbed at a hotel in Lanzarote. The row took place at the Hyde Park Lane apartments, a three-star resort in Puerto del Carmen on the popular Canary Islands.

In the video, captured by fellow guest Callum Lines, a woman dressed in pink accuses another British tourist of occupying sunbeds that her group had allegedly used throughout the week. She threatens to report the matter to hotel management, leading to a tense exchange between the two parties.

“You’ve picked on the wrong person,” the woman on the sun lounger responds. “Turn around and walk away.” No police were called, and the hotel has not commented on the incident.