A four-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a hotel pool in Tenerife.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday May 22 in Golf del Sur in the south of Tenerife. According to local media the boy had suffered a cardiac arrest due to ingesting a large amount of water while swimming.

Shortly before 5pm local time the boy was rescued from the pool, as reported by the Canary Islands Emergency Coordination Centre (CECOES). The alarm was raised when the young boy was pulled from the pool by the hotel lifeguard and found to be unresponsive.

Emergency services were called and a nurse assisted via the emergency call centre. Sadly, they confirmed that the boy was in cardiac arrest and provided instructions over the phone to locate a defibrillator and begin CPR immediately.

The lifeguard, supported by several medical professionals, immediately began resuscitation efforts. Two advanced life support ambulances and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the hotel. Emergency personnel continued advanced resuscitation attempts upon arrival, but despite their best efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local Police assisted at the scene, and the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy. No further details regarding the boy's identity or nationality have been released at this time.

Golf del Sur is a peaceful town nestled into Tenerife’s southern corner. It is surrounded by golf courses and a glossy marina with scoops of black-sand and pebble beaches. The exact hotel where the tragic incident involving the four-year-old boy's detah occured has not beeen named by local media or authorities.