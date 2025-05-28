San Miguel de Abona Tenerife: British boy, 4, from Co Down Northern Ireland, found dead in hotel swimming pool on holiday

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A British boy, 4, tragically died after he was found unresponsive in a pool during a family holiday to the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Little Edward James Watson Massey, from Co Down, in Northern Ireland, was found unresponsive in the pool in the popular San Miguel de Abona location in the south of the island on May 22. A death notice for the boy said he is survived by father Richard, mother Joanne as well as sister "and best friend" Victoria.

The notice added Edward would be "greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends" and said: "He will be cherished in our hearts forever. Our lives will never be the same without him."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a post on the website of the Canary Islands Government’s Emergency and Security Co-ordination, it received an alert on Thursday reporting that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool by a lifeguard and was in cardiac arrest. A nurse assisted the caller to locate a defibrillator and begin resuscitation procedures.

A British boy, 4, tragically died after he was found unresponsive in a pool during a family holiday to the Spanish island of Tenerife. (Photo: FuneralTimes.com)A British boy, 4, tragically died after he was found unresponsive in a pool during a family holiday to the Spanish island of Tenerife. (Photo: FuneralTimes.com)
A British boy, 4, tragically died after he was found unresponsive in a pool during a family holiday to the Spanish island of Tenerife. (Photo: FuneralTimes.com) | FuneralTimes.com

This was carried out by first responders in the area and other individuals identified as physicians. Two ambulances and a helicopter were despatched but the resuscitation procedures were unsuccessful and little Edward was pronounced dead.

Two advanced life support ambulances as well as a medical helicopter were despatched to the site with CPR attempts continuing. Spanish broadcaster Telecinco said: "The child died after failing to recover from a cardiorespiratory arrest following a rescue from a hotel pool."

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told The Sun: "We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities."

Related topics:Spain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice