A British boy, 4, tragically died after he was found unresponsive in a pool during a family holiday to the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Little Edward James Watson Massey, from Co Down, in Northern Ireland, was found unresponsive in the pool in the popular San Miguel de Abona location in the south of the island on May 22. A death notice for the boy said he is survived by father Richard, mother Joanne as well as sister "and best friend" Victoria.

The notice added Edward would be "greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends" and said: "He will be cherished in our hearts forever. Our lives will never be the same without him."

According to a post on the website of the Canary Islands Government’s Emergency and Security Co-ordination, it received an alert on Thursday reporting that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool by a lifeguard and was in cardiac arrest. A nurse assisted the caller to locate a defibrillator and begin resuscitation procedures.

This was carried out by first responders in the area and other individuals identified as physicians. Two ambulances and a helicopter were despatched but the resuscitation procedures were unsuccessful and little Edward was pronounced dead.

Two advanced life support ambulances as well as a medical helicopter were despatched to the site with CPR attempts continuing. Spanish broadcaster Telecinco said: "The child died after failing to recover from a cardiorespiratory arrest following a rescue from a hotel pool."

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told The Sun: "We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities."