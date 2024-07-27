13-year-old Nakash Malik who died in a fire in east London | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The three children who died in an east London house fire are “loved beyond words and missed beyond measure”, their parents said, as they were named for the first time.

The blaze broke out in the family home in Napier Road, East Ham, just after 8.32am on July 13.

They children have been named as 13-year-old boy Nakash Malik, 11-year-old girl Aayat Malik and seven-year-old boy Muhammad Hanan Malik.

Their parents, Khurram Malik and Naumana Gul Khan, said: “Your lives were a blessing, your memory a treasure.

“You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

“May you rest in peace in God’s heaven.”

Metropolitan Police officers continue to investigate the cause of the fire alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues.

The force said at this stage there is no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.