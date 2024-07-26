Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison after causing the death of a 23-year-old woman in a car crash on Sheffield Parkway.

Leon Roberts, aged 25, pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The incident on the A57 on February 26, 2023, claimed the life of Sharna Burgin, a mum of a five-year-old little girl.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said at Sheffield Crown Court today (July 26): “Arrogance, alcohol and cowardice. What a terrible combination. You have brought devastation on a family and a little girl in particular. Your conduct was despicable.

“You are also a coward. You ran off from the scene leaving your friends to their fate. One seriously injured. The other on the way to death.”

Roberts had driven at speeds of around 100mph at around 1.40am on the morning of the incident. Ashleigh Turner, one of the four passengers in the car, said Ms Burgin, her best friend, had shouted at Roberts - who was driving with only one hand on the wheel - to slow down.

Sharna Burgin died after the driver of the car she was travelling in lost control of the car, going at around 100mph. | Submit

Heading towards Sheffield city centre from his home on Ballifield Close after spending time at the Old Crown Inn on Handsworth Road, he lost control of the car and collided with a parked taxi. The taxi was shunted 50 metres, while Roberts’ Mercedes travelled 75 metres from the point of impact.

CCTV footage seen in court showed Roberts, who was expecting a child with his partner at the time, run from the car where his four passengers remained. Ms Burgin, a paramedic, was unconscious when emergency services arrived. She was taken to intensive care, with fractures in her skull, rib, face and spine, and was sadly pronounced dead.

Her mother, Elaine Myczco-Dunne, described in a statement how she felt robbed of a future with her daughter. She said: “[I come] home to a quiet and empty house which Sharna used to fill with fun and laughter. We have to stay strong for Sharna’s daughter who she leaves behind, and her younger sister.”

Witnesses described seeing the car headlights spinning, and an awareness that the car was catching fire. Roberts handed himself into police at 6pm on February 26, around 16 hours after the incident.

Results of a urine sample were consistent with prior use of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol. Callum Harry Garner, another of his passengers, was seriously injured in the crash.

Roberts was sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently with a two year and six month sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been disqualified from driving for eight years.