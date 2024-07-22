Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over £100,000 have been raised to support a girl whose entire family died in a horror car crash in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon.

Shannen Morgan, 30, Shane Roller, 33 and their two children Lillie, aged nine, and Rubie, aged four, were named by the police as the victims of the crash, which also killed two people - a man and a woman - on a motorcycle on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.

Their eldest daughter, believed to be 11 years old, was not thought to be in the car at the time of the crash. Police described the collision as an ‘absolutely tragic incident’ and called for witnesses to come forward with dash-cam footage.

Tributes have also poured in for the family on social media. Callum Roller, believed to be Shane’s brother, wrote on Facebook: “I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you! It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock! RIP Shane RollerRIP Shannen MorganRIP my little Lillie RIP my Rubie! My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!”

Thousands have been raised to support a girl whose entire family died in a horror car crash in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon. | GoFundMe

Shannen’s friend Chelsea Element wrote: “You are and always will be one of my closest friends. There are no words to describe the utter loss this has created for family/ friends and the community around us. I hope you’re at peace Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller, with your beautiful girls. Heaven has gained a beautiful family.”

A fundraising page, launched by Paul Hepple, said the surviving daughter has now “lost her whole world in an instant” following the death of “her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters”. The page says the funds raised will go towards the girl’s living expenses, education, counselling and emotional support, as well as future care.

The page, which has raised over £100,000 at the time of writing, says some of the funds may also be used for the funeral expenses for the family.

Shannen Morgan, Shane Roller and their two children Lillie and Rubie have been named by the police as the victims of the crash | West Yorkshire Police

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, also paid tribute on X, saying: “Devastating news. My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

Footage of the aftermath showed a burnt-out car surrounded by a significant police presence on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley. It is believed that the Ford Focus caught fire after colliding with a motorbike. Images from the scene reveal the mangled wreckage of the vehicle lying at the roadside, with debris, likely from the motorbike, scattered across the middle of the road.

Emergency services were quick to the scene but unable to save the six victims, who were all pronounced dead. Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Police said they are not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene.