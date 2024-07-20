Woman arrested in Leeds after car ‘deliberately set alight’ with two children inside
Two children had to be rescued from a car after it was ‘deliberately set alight’, according to police. The attack took place in Tong Way in Leeds at 10.52pm on Thursday night (July 18).
West Yorkshire Police arrested a woman in connection with the incident after they received a report that the vehicle was set on fire with the children still inside.
Another woman and a neighbour took the children to safety who were then checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found, the force said.
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.