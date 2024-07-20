Woman arrested in Leeds after car ‘deliberately set alight’ with two children inside

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

20th Jul 2024, 1:27pm
West Yorkshire Police were called when a car was 'deliberately set alight' with two children inside.West Yorkshire Police were called when a car was 'deliberately set alight' with two children inside.
West Yorkshire Police were called when a car was 'deliberately set alight' with two children inside. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A woman has been arrested after a car was “deliberately set alight” while two children were still inside.

Two children had to be rescued from a car after it was ‘deliberately set alight’, according to police. The attack took place in Tong Way in Leeds at 10.52pm on Thursday night (July 18).

West Yorkshire Police arrested a woman in connection with the incident after they received a report that the vehicle was set on fire with the children still inside.

Another woman and a neighbour took the children to safety who were then checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found, the force said.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.

