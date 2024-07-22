Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second horror crash has seen six people die in a crash between a car and a motorbike - just hours after four victims were confirmed in a different road collision.

A day of tragedy on the roads was confirmed when four adults and two children died in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Yorkshire.

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on Sunday on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield, just after 3.45pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene. Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

An earlier accident saw Gloucestershire Police report that four men died after a car crashed into a tree in Ullenwood in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Police found the black Renault Clio on the A436 while on patrol shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. Gloucestershire police said yesterday that they were working to identify those involved and notify their next of kin.