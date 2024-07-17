Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved wife and mother who died in a motorway tunnel car crash.

Tracey Asquith-Fox, 62, was driving on the A1M northbound carriageway in a green Jaguar F Type on Friday, July 5. Her car was travelling through the Hatfield tunnel between junctions 3 and 4 when it crossed the carriageway and hit motorway signs just after 9.05pm.

Tracey, from Buntingford in Hertfordshire, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved. Her family is being supported by police.

In a tribute, her family said: “As a family we are devastated at the tragic loss of a wonderful wife and mother. She will be dearly missed by us all and her passing will leave a hole in our hearts. She has left behind her two boys, one of whom she was meant to see graduate last week.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Sergeant Alex Ward, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with Tracey’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened. We are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please come forward. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you can help, please get in touch. Thank you.”

Anyone who saw what happened can report information online, speak to an operator in Hertfordshire Police’s force communications room via the police’s online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 730 of 5 July, 2024.