Bobby Grimes, 13 and Wayne Hodgson, 18, died in a motorcycle crash last week in County Durham Picture released by Durham Constabulary | Picture released by Durham Constabulary

The grieving families of two teenagers who died in a motorbike crash have thanked people who tried to save them.

The families of 18-year-old Wayne Hodgson and 13-year-old Bobby Grimes paid a heartfelt tribute to the pair, who died following a collision shortly before noon on Friday, July 5, and also to members of the public and emergency services for their lifesaving attempts.

Wayne Hodgson was described as a loving son, brother, nephew and uncle. His family released a statement which read: “Wayne, you have left a massive hole in our hearts and lives. You are going to be missed for forever and a day. We love you always, our baby Wayne”.

Wayne’s family also thanked those members of the public and the emergency services who had tried to help at the scene.

The family of Bobby Grimes also released a tribute. They said: “Bobby was a greatly-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson. He was a cheeky boy who loved to say ‘wise man’. He will never be forgotten and missed forever”.

His family added that they particularly wished to thank the member of the public who gave Bobby first aid at the scene, saying: “he is a hero in our eyes”.

The teenagers, who were from Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, were on the same motorcycle when it collided with a car on Middridge Road, near the Rushyford roundabout.

A police investigation has established there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash, but are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Investigators would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the motorcycle between Ferryhill and Middridge in the minutes before the collision.