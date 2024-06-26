Tribute paid to woman who died in Bolton crash as family issues plea for removal of 'distressing' footage
Karen Kimblin, in her 60s, was a passenger of a Nissan car which collided with a Mercedes on St Helen’s Road on June 22. She sadly succumbed to her injuries despite efforts from the emergency services.
Police said the Nissan driver remains in hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the Mercedes was also treated. A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Paying tribute, Ms Kimblin’s heartbroken family expressed their devastation, saying their world "is crushed by losing her." They also issued a heartfelt appeal for the removal of the incident's footage circulating on social media, stressing that it is causing them ‘distress’.
They said: “The family are heartbroken to lose Karen Kimblin, loving wife to Ken Kimblin, doting mother to Char, Steph, Nat and Helen, and Grandmother to seven grandchildren.
“Karen worked all of her life as a nurse caring for others which came so easily to her with her caring and loving nature. Our family loves her beyond words and received the same love and devotion in return from her. Our world is crushed to losing her. Her memory will live on with us forevermore.
“We as a family are grieving in private and we ask any person(s) who witnessed the collision or has information to come forward to the police and assist the investigation.
“We are also aware that there are some videos of the aftermath of the collision circulating on various social media platforms. We ask people to think about the distress such videos cause to the family and request that they remove these videos immediately.”
Detective Constable Aarron Cramer, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident where someone has lost their life and we are supporting the families of those involved at this sad time.
"We are continuing with our investigation as we work out the exact causes of this collision and would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch with us. No matter how big or small, your information could greatly assist our ongoing work."
Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is asked to call 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2759 of 22/06/24 or call 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111.
