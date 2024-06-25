Russell Morash dead: TV producer, creator of 'This Old House' and Julia Child collaborator, dies at 88
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Massachusetts-born award-winning producer was first hired as a camera operator at public broadcaster GBH in 1958 before becoming a producer and director.
Born on February 11, 1936, in Lexington, MA, Morash started his career as a camera operator at public broadcaster GBH in 1958 before advancing to producer and director roles. He created "This Old House" in 1979, a series that has continued to air on PBS and in syndication, Morash began his collaboration with Julia Child as the director of "The French Chef" in 1963, working with her for over 30 years.
In Max’s recent drama series "Julia," Morash was portrayed by Fran Kranz. He also created the gardening show "The Victory Garden."
Paying tribute, GBH described Morash as a “trailblazer”. In a statement, Susan Goldbery, president and CEO of GBH said: “As we celebrate the life of Russ Morash, we reflect on the legacy he leaves at GBH, public media and beyond. His commitment to innovation and to the audience defines our work to this day.”
Adam Sharp, President & CEO, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, also paid tribute, as he described Morash as a “true icon”. He said: “Every one of us at NATAS is heartbroken to hear of Russ’ passing. A true icon in every meaning of the word, to whom we owe gratitude for not just the great programs he spearheaded but for the great genres of TV they piloted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.