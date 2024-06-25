Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Morash, the creator of the long-running WGBH series This Old House and was a frequent Julia Child collaborator, died aged 88 on June 20.

The Massachusetts-born award-winning producer was first hired as a camera operator at public broadcaster GBH in 1958 before becoming a producer and director.

He created "This Old House" in 1979, a series that has continued to air on PBS and in syndication, Morash began his collaboration with Julia Child as the director of "The French Chef" in 1963, working with her for over 30 years.

Russell Morash, the creator of the long-running WGBH series This Old House and was a frequent Julia Child collaborator, died aged 88 on June 20. | Getty

In Max’s recent drama series "Julia," Morash was portrayed by Fran Kranz. He also created the gardening show "The Victory Garden."

Paying tribute, GBH described Morash as a “trailblazer”. In a statement, Susan Goldbery, president and CEO of GBH said: “As we celebrate the life of Russ Morash, we reflect on the legacy he leaves at GBH, public media and beyond. His commitment to innovation and to the audience defines our work to this day.”