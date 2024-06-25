Watch more of our videos on Shots!

YouTuber Han Seo Weol, who is known as Han Sun Wall, has reportedly died at the age of 32.

The cause of utimely death is not known, but it is believed to have been sudden. It is understood that she died on Friday June 14. The death was apparently announced by local media outlet Wikitree, which cited an online obituary stating the influencer’s name, birthday, and the name of her husband as evidence. The news was then reported on K-Pop news outlet Koreaboo.

Fans allegedly became concerned for Weol after she stopped posting on Youtube weeks ago, and then the news of her death was confirmed this morning (Tuesday June 25). Weol was a model before she began posting on Youtube.