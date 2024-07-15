Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mum killed in a head-on collision with a BMW 1 Series being chased by police.

Police cars involved in a fatal collision which killed a mum will be assessed during an inquest this week. Alison Clark, 43, died when a stolen BMW crashed into her during a police pursuit.

The three men in the BMW were also killed. Willy Harty and Lawrence James, both 21 - died at the scene, the third, Sam Connors, 20, died later in hospital.

Alison was also pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on crash on the A63 near Melton, East Yorkshire, in November 2021.

The collision took place at around 10pm when the white 1 Series was being driven on the wrong side of the road while being chased by police. It collided with Alison’s grey Peugeot 3008 before coming to a stop and setting alight.

On the night of the crash, after putting her daughter to bed, the accountant and keen triathlete travelled just six miles down the road for a swim at a hotel. She was on her way home when her car was hit.

Her heartbroken widow Rob told how her clubmates were training at a gym in Hull, but she didn't want to travel that far. Speaking shortly after the incident, he said: "She would have wanted to be remembered with happiness and joy. She'd want people to find a reason to go out and enjoy the world and hug their loved ones closer."

Alison was the chairperson of the Friends of Elloughton School Association (FESA), and more than £8,000 was raised to create a garden in her memory.

Rob told the BBC last year: "I am still very angry. There is no one to take action against. There is no chance of getting any sense of justice. One moment the love of your life is putting your child to bed, the next you're getting a knock on the door from the police.

"It's completely unnatural for somebody to just no longer be here. Your whole life just falls apart. For a brief moment, I thought our daughter had gone swimming with her mum. I ran upstairs. And there she was, fast asleep. Safe. Tucked up in bed."

A previous hearing heard the BMW collided with other vehicles on the A63 as it sped away after reports of thefts of catalytic converters in the Hull area. Humberside Police officers gave chase to the BMW which later went on to travel eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the A63 near Melton.

The tactics used by the police cars involved will be assessed by the inquest jury, which starts on Monday and is expected to last two weeks. Due to the force's involvement, it referred itself to the Independent Office For Police Conduct (IOPC) who investigated the circumstances of the crash.