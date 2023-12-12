Police have named the three teenagers who were killed in South Wales crash

Police have named the three teenagers who were killed after a car collided with a bus in Coedely, South Wales. The teenagers, declared dead at the scene were 18-year olds Morgan Smith, Jesse Owen and Callum Griffiths, 19. David Chalfont, the father of Morgan Smith, said on Facebook that he was “Literally the most perfect son you could ever wish for.” He also said “Miss you so much already.”

According to Sky News “Maerdy Boxing Club said in a statement that Mr Smith was the ‘Nicest person you could ever wish to meet.’ They also said that “Not only was Morgan a great person he was also a very talented Boxer becoming a Welsh Champion, representing Wales in the British Championships and also travelled to Ireland with us to box.”

The club, who confirmed that they would be closed until further notice, also said that “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morgan’s family at this very sad time.”

South Wales Police said in a statement that “At around 7pm last night (Monday 11 December) emergency services were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road Coedely.

“Three men-two aged 18 and one aged 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries.

“Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.”