People are being encouraged to speak to each other about their mental health as part of a national campaign day. Time to Talk Day takes place every February in all four nations of the UK and, as the name suggests, everyone is asked to take part by making some time on one day of the month to discuss their feelings with others, and also give people a safe space to also be honest about what they are thinking.

The day isn’t just for people to speak about mental health issues, but also for everyone to talk about their general wellbeing . Talking about mental health may feel awkward to some, but by doing so it is possible to support loved ones and also get any help you may need yourself.

So, just what is Time to Talk Day, when is it and how can you take part? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Time to Talk Day?

Time to Talk Day is an annual awareness day which recognises the importance of people opening up and talking to each other to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Every year, families, friends and co-workers are encouraged to have conversations with each other about how they are really feeling. The day is marked in England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland .

The official Time to Talk website states that the purpose of the day is not to get someone to talk about a mental health issue, unless they actually want to do this, it is instead about giving everyone a chance to speak about their feelings and be listened to. This can be done by creating a safe and comfortable space for someone to talk, be that at home sitting on the sofa, while eating lunch at work, or out on a walk.

One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year, according to the people behind Time to Talk Day . They believe that making time for a conversation about mental health can help reduce the stigma associated with it, and this will make people feel more confident in seeking help if needed.

When is Time to Talk Day?

This is the tenth annual Time to Talk Day. It was first launched in 2014 by Time to Change, a campaign to end mental health stigma and discrimination, which was run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

What is the theme of 2023 Time to Talk Day?

As always, the theme of Time to Talk Day is making space in your day for a chat with people about mental health. This can change lives, say the people behind the campaign. The day is a platform for the nation’s biggest mental health conversation.

How can I take part in Time to Talk Day?

There are numerous ways you can take part in Time to Talk Day. The conversations you have could be in person or via text or social media chat. If you are happy to talk about your experiences on social media, please use the hashtag #TimeToTalkDay.

To help create a comfortable environment where people feel happy to talk, you could host a tea and talk event, which would be all about talking over a cup of tea and biscuits, or simply invite people to talk part in a fun activity and then begin the chat. For even more inspiration for what you can do to take part you can also search #TimeToTalkDay on social media.

How can I begin a conversation about mental health?

The people behind Time To Talk know that talking about mental health can be tricky, so they’ve put together five top tips to help you get the conversation started. They are:

