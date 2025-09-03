It was every fashion lovers number one choice through the 70s, 80s and 90s - now Topshop is heading back to the high street in a move which bucks the trend.

John Lewis is to bring the Topshop brand back to high streets across the UK as it partners with the fashion brand in a bid to attract more young people to its stores.

Topshop and Topman clothes will be sold in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year as part of a new partnership between the firms.

It comes amid efforts from the department store chain to drive its growth as it continues with a major transformation plan under boss Peter Ruis.

He said the brand, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership with supermarket chain Waitrose, is “very optimistic” ahead of the key Christmas period.

John Lewis is investing significantly in its fashion business as part of its strategy.

On Wednesday, John Lewis confirmed that it will start selling Topshop products in 32 of its stores across the UK next year, with Topman products launching in six sites.

It comes weeks after Topshop, which shut all its high street stores in 2021 after parent firm Arcadia tumbled into administration, returned to physical stores with products in Liberty in central London.

However, the latest move will mark the first time customers across the UK will be able to see the brand in stores again after four years under the ownership of online fashion giant Asos.

Mr Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: “We think this is something people will queue outside the door for.

“We have younger customers, beauty is a classic example of that, and John Lewis is multi-generational, but I think it will bring in more.

“It will bring more of those ‘family day out’ shoppers and as the only place to go for it, we will hopefully be driving customers who don’t always come through the door, across all age groups.”

Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said: “The conversations we’ve had with customers around the relaunch is that people are desperate to see Topshop back in stores, so we do think we will bring customers into John Lewis that might not have come in before.”

Topshop products will be available at the following John Lewis stores:

Glasgow, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Newcastle

Leeds

Liverpool

Trafford, Manchester

Cheadle, Manchester

Cardiff, Wales

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Solihull, West Midlands

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Norwich, Norfolk

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Chelmsford, Essex

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Exeter, Devon

Oxford, Oxfordshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Reading, Berkshire

Bluewater Kent

Horsham, West Sussex

Southampton, Hampshire

Brent Cross, London

Stratford, London

Canary Wharf, London

Oxford Street, London

Peter Jones, London

White City, London

Kingston, London