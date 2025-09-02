A devastated family have paid tribute to their ‘kind, wonderful’ dad who died alongside his ‘ray of sunshine’ 12-year-old son in a car crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on John Reid Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, which killed Peter Webb, 40, and his son Ben.

It happened at around 8.55pm on Saturday near to the New Mill Inn and Northumbria Police closed the road throughout Sunday to allow investigations to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a Skoda Octavia in which Mr Webb and his son were travelling came off the road for reasons yet to be established.

Peter Webb, 40, who died along with his 12-year-old son, Ben, following a collision on John Reid Road, South Shields, South Tyneside. | Family Handout

They were found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A man in his 30s also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Northumbria Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Webb, 12, who died along with his father Peter, 40, following a collision. | Family Handout/PA Wire

Peter and Ben’s family issued a tribute in which they said: “Our world has been completely torn apart. We have no words to describe how devastating this has been.

“We will, however, continue to stick together as one while we navigate a situation we never believed we would be in.

“Peter was a kind, wonderful human who would do anything for his family. Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour.

“They are together forever. Please look after our boy, until we meet again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family continued to be supported by specialist officers while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, who is leading the investigation, said: “The sympathies of everyone here at Northumbria Police continue to be with Peter and Ben’s family.

“We cannot begin to understand their loss but are committed to do everything we can to provide any answers to their loved ones at this awful time.”

He thanked those who have already come forward with information and appealed for anyone else with CCTV or dashcam footage to make contact via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.