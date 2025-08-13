A12 closed: Major road shut northbound between J18 Danbury and J19 Boreham due to a 'vehicle fire' resulting in 'diesel spillage'
The A12 closed this morning between Danbury and Boreham. National Highways posted on X: “The #A12 is CLOSED northbound between J18 (#Danbury) and J19 (#Boreham) due to a vehicle fire which has also resulted in a diesel spillage.
“@ECFRS are on scene. Delays of at least 20 minutes in the area.
“There are also 30 minute delays southbound due to a separate incident.” Drivers are being warned of delays.
Allow extra time if you are travelling in the area.