A major road is shut due to a “vehicle fire” which has caused “diesel spillage”.

The A12 closed this morning between Danbury and Boreham. National Highways posted on X: “The #A12 is CLOSED northbound between J18 (#Danbury) and J19 (#Boreham) due to a vehicle fire which has also resulted in a diesel spillage.

“@ECFRS are on scene. Delays of at least 20 minutes in the area.

“There are also 30 minute delays southbound due to a separate incident.” Drivers are being warned of delays.

Allow extra time if you are travelling in the area.