Is the A1M closed? Man hospitalised after 'serious incident' on motorway - which saw traffic at a standstill
A man has been taken to hospital after a “serious incident” on the A1M motorway in South Yorkshire, which left traffic backed up for miles.
Shortly after 11am on Sunday (5 May), National Highways reported the incident on social media, posting that all lanes were currently closed between J35 and J36. South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were at the scene, they added.
An hour later, they announced the road had reopened, but warned drivers to expect big delays. “There is approx. 2.5 miles of congestion on approach both ways, please allow extra time for the remaining delays to clear,” they wrote in a post on X - formerly known as Twitter.
South Yorkshire Police told NationalWorld’s sister title, the Star, that they were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, on the hard shoulder of the motorway. One man was found to have suffered leg injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital, they continued.
It is one of two incidents on South Yorkshire motorways on Sunday, following a vehicle fire on the M1 Northbound near Sheffield. Meanwhile down south, police are appealing for witnesses after a van drove in the wrong direction down the M27 on Saturday night - causing a multi-car collision which closed the road for several hours.
