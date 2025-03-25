A major A-road is set to be closed throughout the morning rush hour after a “serious incident’

The A34 is a major north-south trunk road which runs from Winchester to Oxford. It was closed near Abingdon in Oxfordshire at about 9pm yesterday.

Thames Valley Police is in charge of the incident with National Highways traffic officers also on the scene. Police investigations are continuing, and when they are done specialist crews will need to attend to prepare the road for re-opening.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “At present we're unable to provide a estimate for when the road will re-open but it's expected to remain closed throughout this mornings peak travel period.”

At the moment traffic-monitoring maps show about four miles of queues on the northbound side and two miles heading southbound.

Diversions have been set up. On the northbound side drivers should follow the solid diamond symbol.

Leave the A34 at the Marcham Interchange.

At the roundabout, turn right and join the A415.

Continue into Abingdon and turn left at the 2nd roundabout into Colwell Drive.

Continue to Copenhagen Drive roundabout. Turn right and continue on Copenhagen Drive to the B4017 roundabout.

Use the 2nd exit and join Dunmore Road.

Follow to the A4183 roundabout.

Turn left and join the A4183, Oxford Road. Continue to the A34 interchange.

Turn right onto the slip road and rejoin the A34 roundabout.

On the southbound side drivers should follow the solid triangle sign

Exit the A34 southbound at the Botley interchange

At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the A420

Continue for approximately 5 miles, to the A338 roundabout

Use the 1st exit and join the A338

Follow the A338 for approximately 9 miles into Wantage

At the A417 (Seesen Way) T junction turn left and continue for approximately 5 miles to a roundabout at Rowstock

Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A4130

Follow the A4130 for 2 miles to the Milton Interchange

At the Milton Interchange roundabout take the fourth exit to rejoin the A34 southbound

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.