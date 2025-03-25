Two men have died in a major collision that occurred overnight, leading to the closure of a major A-road.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police , which are carrying out collision investigation work, said full road closure remains in place on the M40 in both directions between junction 9 & junction 8a due to the fatal road traffic collision that took place at 10.41pm on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men sadly died at the scene while two men sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital. The force added: “The road will remain closed, in both directions, for several hours. We would ask the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes while officers remain at the scene. We'll provide further updates when we can.”

A deserted M40 this morning | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A diversion route has been set up. Southbound traffic needs to follow the hollow triangle symbol

Exit the M40 southbound at J9 and take the 2nd exit at the roundabout to join the A34 southbound towards Oxford.

Travel on the A34 south for approximately 6 miles and exit at the Peartree Roundabout junction with the A44.

At the Peartree Roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A44 towards Oxford and continue southbound towards the next roundabout, the A40 Wolvercote Roundabout.

At the Wolvercote Roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A40 towards London and continue for approximately 10 miles to re-join the M40 southbound at J8.

Northbound traffic needs to follow the hollow diamond.

Exit the M40 northbound at J8, joining the A40, and continue for approximately 6 miles to the Headington Roundabout with the A4142.

Take the 1st exit onto the A4142 towards Westgate/Cowley.

Follow the A4142 for approximately 5 miles to the Hinksey Hill Interchange with the A34 and take the 3rd exit to join the A34 northbound.

Remain on the A34 northbound for approximately 12 miles to re-join the M40 northbound at J9.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.