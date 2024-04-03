An A-road was closed in both directions after several vehicles and a caravan collided.

The A35 in Dorset between the A37 for Dorchester and the A3066 for Bridport was shut westbound at about midday. Dorset Police, the fire service and paramedics were called out. It was reopened just before 1.30pm. Diversions were set up for drivers.