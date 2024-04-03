A35 closed: Dorset road reopened between Dorchester and Bridport after caravan crash
The A35 in Dorset has been reopened after an accident including several vehicles and a caravan
An A-road was closed in both directions after several vehicles and a caravan collided.
The A35 in Dorset between the A37 for Dorchester and the A3066 for Bridport was shut westbound at about midday. Dorset Police, the fire service and paramedics were called out. It was reopened just before 1.30pm. Diversions were set up for drivers.
