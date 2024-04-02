Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned to make alternative plans to their normal route in Wiltshire as three-month long works on the A360 begin today (April 2).

The road has closed to allow for underground electric cabling to be place in preparation for the upcoming construction work and tunnel on the A303 near Stonehenge. Traffic is being diverted via the A345 and sections of the A303 and A36, with work being carried out seven days per week and some overnight working.

Works to upgrade the A303 Stonehenge will include the creation of eight miles of duel carriageway between Amesbury and Berwick Down, a tunnel being built underneath the famous landmark, a new bypass to the village of Winterbourne Stoke and new junctions with the A345 and the A360 on both sides of the World Heritage site.

Andrew Clark, National Highways’ Project Manager for the A303 Stonehenge scheme, said, “The road scheme will ultimately tackle the longstanding issue of rat running and provide a real benefit to local communities, and for this essential preliminary work, we are doing all we can to put in measures to lessen the impact for local communities and the travelling public.“