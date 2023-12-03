A45 closed: Dual carriageway shut westbound between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough
The A45 in Northamptonshire is closed after a serious accident
A major dual carriageway is closed after a serious crash - and is likely to be shut for several hours.
The A45 westbound between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has been closed by police.
A spokesman said: "It is expected to be closed until at least lunchtime. There is also no access from Ditchford Road or Little Irchester. The eastbound carriageway remains open but the area is likely to be busy this morning so please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience while emergency services deal with this incident."
