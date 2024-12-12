A45: Motorists warned of major delays after Northampton road at 'standstill' following incident
The traffic is backed up on the eastbound in Northampton to Junction 15 of the M1 motorway. The congestion is due to an incident between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow, causing traffic to come to a near standstill.
The incident was first reported shortly after 4 PM today (Thursday, December 12). Emergency services have been seen moving through the traffic, but the nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed. Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.
