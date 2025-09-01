A major road in Scotland is closed due to “debris on the carriageway”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A38 is shut in both directions because of the “weather-related incident”. Traffic Scotland says: “#A83 Butterbridge/Rest and be Thankful CLOSED in both directions due to a weather related incident which has resulted in debris on the carriageway.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and expect delays.” It adds: “The Rest and be Thankful is also closed due to material and water on the road at the north end near to the view point car park. This means that access to Lochgoilhead via the B828 is not possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Western Ferries are operating 4 boats between Gourock and Dunoon. Further information will be provided once both locations have been fully assessed.”

Traffic is being diverted via the A819, A85 and A82. An operational emergency team is on site assessing the situation.

There has been no update as to when the road will be re-opened.