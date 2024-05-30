Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail passengers are facing major disruption this morning after a train derailed between Carlisle and Oxenholme Lake District.

National Rail said that “a very limited train service” is running as a result of the derailment, with Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express Services impacted. The Avanti West Coast services which have been disrupted are include trains Glasgow Central/Edinburgh and London Euston, while TransPennine Express services between Edinburgh/Carlisle and Manchester Airport, and Glasgow Central and Preston/Liverpool Lime Street are also disrupted.

Avanti West Coast is advising customer not to travel north of Preston due to the impact on services. An update to passengers posted on the train company’s official X (formerly Twitter) page said: “Do Not Travel north of Preston.

“Services between between Oxenholme Lake District and Penrith have been cancelled due to a freight train derailment blocking the line. Please do not attempt to travel with us between Preston and Scotland today.”

TransPennine Express have also advised passenger not to attempt travel between Preston and Scotland. In an update, National Rail said that the disruption, which had been due to be cleared by 2pm, is now expected until the end of the day.

The National Rail update said: “A derailed freight train between Carlisle and Oxenholme Lake District means some lines are blocked. Trains may be cancelled, revised or severely delayed by up to 60 minutes. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Avanti West Coast customer with tickets dated either Wednesday, May 29 or Thursday, May 30 are eligible for ticket acceptance on TransPennine Express via any reasonable route, LNER between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross, CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street, or ScotRail via any reasonable route.

